Dad is praised for his patient explanation of their mom’s period to his two young sons

Period education can be an awkward topic for parents to tackle, but not for Payal Desai’s husband, Hiren.
The mom of two boys caught a sweet conversation between Hiren and their sons about menstruation as they brushed their teeth together. His understanding tone and explanation of what women experience during their periods is being celebrated by fellow moms and viewers.
“My husband reminding our boys that there is no shame (only empathy) in periods,” she captioned the video.
Dad explains periods to sons
In the video, Hiren is chatting with his two sons as he begins to explain what periods are like for women.
“I cut my finger yesterday and I needed a Band-Aid. Imagine what…Mom can’t put a Band-Aid on her vagina,” he says.
One of the boys asks, “Isn’t that why there’s pads?”
Hiren responds, “The pads absorb the blood, but it doesn’t make the pain go away. I’m sorry, but my little cut is not like what happens to Mom. So that’s why we have more sympathy and empathy for Mom. Like, be nice to her.”
He then explains more about what is going on in a woman’s body during her period.
“Mom’s hormones are impacted from her period, then the pain in the body…all kinds of things. It’s not just, ‘Oh no, some blood came out’,” he adds.
Finally, Hiren tells the boys that it’s important to understand periods because one day they may have a partner who goes through menstruation, and that they need to be empathetic.
“You’re gonna have a partner, and if it’s a woman, you’re gonna have to deal with that. Or you’re gonna have friends that are girls, and they’re gonna go through this,” he says. “Or classmates or teammates or partners. There’s one week a month when Mom wakes up and her body is telling her, ‘This is painful.’”
Payal shares her thoughts
In an interview with Upworthy, Payal explained why the talk Hiren had with their boys is important.
“I’d want folks to know that in our home we aim to raise our boys with respect for themselves and deep empathy for others,” she says. “I wasn’t surprised to overhear my husband having this talk with them, which is part of ongoing conversations on how we can all show up for each other in times of need.”
She also explained that she hopes it will help encourage other boy dads and moms to talk with their sons about periods.
“On the topic of periods and menstruation, I think parents raising boys have a unique opportunity to help lift stigma that lead to misogyny and intolerance. We can raise boys to be a safe and understanding spaces for the women in their lives by being transparent—it’s biology after all!”
Viewers respond
Many viewers shared their support for Hiren’s chat with their sons, and shared their thoughts in the comments:
“That man was MEANT to be a father, especially to young men! 🥰😭.”
“This is the greenest flag of green flags that has ever flagged. You and those boys are very lucky.”
“Imagine…. if ALL boys were parented this way. Just imagine …….”
“THE INCLUSIVITY IN HIS LANGUAGE ♥️♥️♥️♥️”
“This is what secure masculinity looks like.”
“Now we all know why you married this man. No mansplaining just an actual conversation with his son. Your son’s are going to be able to feel comfortable and confident going to him for any advice without being made to feel ashamed. We need the Green flag guy.”