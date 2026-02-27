Boomers and Generation Jones share the meals and foods they miss the most from the 1960s

Baby Boomers and the Boomer microgeneration known as Generation Jones grew up on classic foods from the 1960s. Back then, food was typically home-cooked but was entering an era of convenience, thanks to an abundance of processed and frozen foods.
“The American housewife spends 11 hours a week fixing food for her family, less than 1/3 the time it took her when she used raw ingredients,” an article in LIFE magazine said about 1960s food in a November 1961 issue (via the National Museum of American History).
The museum also cited a 1965 report from the Quick Frozen Foods trade journal: “the industry had enjoyed . . . the largest single increase in both dollars and poundage in frozen food history. Products were now valued at $5.2 billion and production estimated at close to 10 billion pounds.”
Boomers and Generation Jonesers on Reddit shared the specific foods and meals they miss from the 1960s. They recalled nostalgic dishes served at family dinners, along with snack foods, drinks, and sweets.
1960s meals
“Pork chops simmered with a giant can of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup on low-medium heat on the stovetop for an hour or more.” – Katesouthwest
“Swanson tv dinners.” – WhenTardigradesFly
“Meat loaf with mashed potatoes and canned corn.” – Excitable_Grackle
“Salisbury steak, which was always chewy and tough.” – AccomplishedPurple43
“Cabbage leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice, covered in tomato soup. (Halupki).” – AccomplishedPurple43
“Salad was iceberg lettuce only. With Russian dressing. In summer, add a tomato and cucumber.” – esg1957
“Gravy lots of gravy. Homemade biscuits (catheads according to dad), fatback, fried corn freshly cut off the Cobb, new potatoes, salad consisting of leaf lettuce and green onion cut up with hot grease (rendered from fatback) poured over it. Cornbread.” – Vegetable_Apple_7740
“My grandmother cooked lamb in the 60s/early 70s until it was shoe leather. To make up for it, it was served with mint jelly as a condiment. 10-year old me would take the smallest piece of lamb and the biggest scoop of mint jelly. Nowadays I prefer my lamb shank slow cooked to medium rare, no jelly required.” – NegotiationNo7947
“Casseroles involving canned veggies, cream of mushroom soup, chicken, and potato chips.” – moinatx
“Things in boxes and envelopes. Hamburger Helper. Noodles Romanoff. When I learned to cook I couldn’t understand why my mother leaned on these so much, until I realized she was the first generation to have any kind of convenience foods.” – Altaira99
1960s side dishes
“Lime Jello with shredded carrots!!!!” – Maleficent-Pilot1158
“Scalloped Potatoes. That is a great dish for these times too, it provides a wonderful flavor profile and the ingredients are inexpensive.” – User Unknown
“Instant mashed potatoes was a thing.” – LukeSkywalkerDog
“Bread and butter (actually it was usually margarine) on the table at every meal.” – Giraffe1951
1960s drinks
“TANG instead of orange juice.” – Next-Edge-8241
“Getting your juice from the freezer. Mixing those cans of concentrate with water.” – want-answers-fl
“Coffee was Folgers made in a percolator.” – kincherk
1960s sweets
“As a kid candy was at its peak in the 60s. A 5 cent Sweet Tart was a solid mass the size of a child’s fist. Popeye Cigarettes. And Pixie Sticks that seemed like they were a yard long, pure sugar with dye and some citric acid. Chocolate bars the size of a small dog. I may be exaggerating a bit but the candy back then was something.” – drammer
“On the plus side, they still had boxed frosting, which tasted so much better than the ready made frosting you get now.” – kincherk
“Jello with bananas for dessert.” – Katesouthwest
“Canned or preserved fruit for dessert.” – optoph