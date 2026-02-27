In 1997, Beatles producer George Martin was stunned by this Brazilian all-girls choir rendition of ‘Because’

Who deserves the honorary title of “fifth Beatle“? You could make a case for several people: guest keyboardist Billy Preston, early drummer Pete Best, even manager Brian Epstein. But on a musical level, no one was more crucial to The Fab Four than producer George Martin, who worked on all of their albums.
That close connection only highlights the beauty of a recently unearthed video: In 1997, an all-girls choir surprised a visibly emotional Martin by singing The Beatles’ “Because” at a Brazilian airport.
It’s unclear exactly where the clip originated, but a Brazilian TV network appears to have shared it during a broadcast. Multiple social media profiles have also posted the footage, including Instagram account the_beatlesrevolution, who offered some additional context. The video, they write, shows Martin arriving at the Rio de Janeiro airport to find the Meninas Cantoras de Petrópolis choir sweetly singing “Because.”
“What a beautiful, brilliant human he was”
The video opens with Martin approaching the choir, his eyes welling. (It’s a fitting response for a song with the lyric, “Because the sky is blue, it makes me cry.”) He smiles, vigorously applauds, and even wipes the tears from his face. Beatles fans reacted in the comments with a similar warmth, including these top replies:
“A genius & a gentleman!! ❤️”
“My god, the beauty of this moment… I’m weeping.”
“George Martin – he had one of the most amazing ‘jobs’ ever, the musical history he helped shape was astounding. 🙌”
“This guy wrote a history! There’s no musician or a Beatles fan that wouldn’t cry to this. Tears with goosebumps!”
“Wonderful legacy❤️”
“When you realize that what you’ve achieved with your friends (and what friends!) is truly remarkable”
“Just a beautiful video. Thank you so much for posting it. Sir George played a huge part in the Beatles story and here we see the joy he had, many years after they broke up, still being loved for his contribution to the Fab Four’s legacy ❤️”
“I am moved by the performance as well. What a beautiful brilliant human he was. I am grateful he existed in my lifetime.”
“Because” exemplifies George Martin’s connection with The Beatles
“Because,” a highlight from 1969’s Abbey Road, was an ideal choice as a Martin tribute. The recorded version, built on lush vocal harmonies, opens with one of his signature instrumental contributions: a chiming electric harpsichord.
The song also symbolizes his deep relationship with The Beatles: While he was less involved in recording 1970’s Let It Be, which featured final production by Phil Spector, Martin resumed his usual role on their studio swan-song Abbey Road. (For clarity’s sake, The Beatles didn’t complete and release Let It Be until after Abbey Road, even though they recorded it before.)
In an archival interview, Martin explained that “Because” features triple-layered three-part harmonies from John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison. (While drummer Ringo Starr doesn’t appear on the recording, he did provide a metronomic hi-hat pulse in the others’ headphones.)
For the song’s arpeggiated riff, Lennon was inspired by Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” after hearing Yoko Ono play it on piano. In multiple interviews, he recalled telling her to play the chords “backward,” using the result as a springboard into something new.