Need a vacation in the new year? This tropical resort is the perfect escape for your whole family.

Planning a vacation the entire family will enjoy can be a stressful activity. But instead of trying to figure out all the details on your own, why not consider a resort that will take care of it for you?

Beaches Negril, an all-inclusive luxury destination in Jamaica, offers accommodations and activities people of all ages will enjoy without the hassle of ever having to leave the property.

"Everything you can possibly imagine is beachside at Beaches Negril — from lively pools to restaurants and bars. Seek adventure, relax, or do both. It's all about spending time with those you love... any way you want," the resort's website boasts.

Located on 20 acres along the famous white sand Seven-Mile Beach of Jamaica's western side, this luxurious resort makes family fun its priority. From 12 different dining options and bars to a lengthy list of amenities, every guest is able to easily customize their own dream vacation.

Sandals Resorts

Included in the cost of staying at Beaches Negril, you'll have access to tennis courts, a water park, a supervised kids camp and "Sesame Street" character meet and greets, an Xbox gaming lounge and night club just for teens.

A number of exciting water sports equipment is also provided, along with professional instructors, for those seeking a little more adventure on their vacation. This includes scuba diving and snorkeling gear, kayaks, paddleboards, Hobie Cat sailboats, kneeboards and hydrobikes.

For anyone looking to indulge, the resort also has a few additional amenities at an extra cost to make your stay all the more relaxing, including a spa that offers manicures, pedicures, massages and facials, and a beach cabana with a concierge to bring you food and drinks all day.

Sandals Resorts

"Beaches, Negril was everything we were hoping for and more... Our week-long family vacation included snorkeling to spot multitudes of starfish, angel fish and mana rays. The seven mile beach was the best sand and ocean experience we've had. The Beaches teen staff were always ready to offer our 12 and 14 year old daughter and son lots of fun activities…We appreciated their attention to our entire family," one guest wrote of their experience.

Prices start at $289 per person per night for adults and $38 for children, but can vary based on additional services desired and the time of year you plan on taking your vacation.