A school counselor comforted her crying student new to the United States. Her tender response is an emotional lesson in empathy.

Korynn Patterson, an elementary school counselor and social worker in Maryland, knew exactly what she needed to do when a brand new student walked into her office “sad” and “scared”—she took her into her arms for an empathetic embrace.

Patterson shared the sweet interaction with the young student who recently moved to the United States from a Spanish-speaking country. And with the help of a fellow female student to translate, she was able to comfort her.

“Our new student doesn’t speak any English and I paid my translator in fruit snacks ☺️,” she wrote in the caption. @theclassyclinician Our new student doesn’t speak any English and I paid my translator in fruit snacks ☺️ How would you comfort and empower her? #fyp #explore #schoollife #schoolcounselor #socialwork ♬ Relaxing Music – kucing tetangga

Ms. Patterson models empathy with emotional student

In the viral video shared with her followers on TikTok, Patterson hugged her student and asked her student translator to say, “I know you must be very scared, but can you tell her you’re very brave? You’re a very brave girl.”

The student is crying and tells Ms. Patterson that she misses her mom and doesn’t want to go to class. Patterson responds, “Tell her I am going to sit in class with you for a little bit, okay?”

Patterson offers her a fidget toy to help her with anxiety and more reassurance that she “knows she is scared [and] that she is there to help her.” The three keep things light talking about Paw Patrol. Ms. Patterson then tells the upset student that they can spend time at lunch and recess together as well. @theclassyclinician #stitch with @theclassyclinician Here’s the update before the real update! ☺️ I will be posting the students update video on Monday. Stay TUNED and Thank you guys so much for ALL of your support! Welcome to the family! ❤️✨ #schoolcounselor #socialwork #fyp #explore ♬ Relaxing Music – kucing tetangga

In the video overaly, Patterson explains more about the girl’s story.

“At her age, school was optional in her country,” she shared. “She is experiencing HUGE culture shock…I’m always happy to be a safe space for my students. Being that her whole world is changing, she needs to feel some sense of safety. I affirm them just as they affirm me.” @theclassyclinician Here’s the update on the girls that have stolen our hearts, our little translator and new student. She calls me azul 🦋🩵 Thank you all SO MUCH for your love and support. All links to support us are in my bio 🥹💙 Stay tuned for the next update! #schoolcounselor #socialwork #fyp #explore #schoollife ♬ original sound – theclassyclinician

Ms. Patterson reacts

In an interview with Upworthy, Patterson shared, “I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the love and the support that we have gotten from all of you! I am so grateful to be in position to touch so many lives of all ages, races, and walks of life.”

She created an Amazon Wishlist for those looking to support her students.

Patterson also created two follow-up videos (here and here) that updated viewers on the student. In one video, the girls are back in Ms. Patterson’s office eating lunch and chatting with each other. They tell her they are now “best friends.”

Ms. Patterson shared that the student was moved down a grade to help her “catch up” with English, and the young girl notes that she is trying to learn English through her schoolwork. Ms. Patterson continues to pick up Spanish through her students.

Viewers respond

The emotional video garnered an overwhelming response from viewers, who praised Ms. Patterson for her tenderness towards the student as well as her translator:

“the baby who’s translating is such an empath i’m crying rn🥺.”

“She is not only translating words, she translates empathy. That girl did an amazing job.”

“As a future school counselor, I am CRYING 🥺 kids are so precious.”

“All of us immigrant kids are crying coz we know exactly how that lil girl feels 🥺🥺”

“I cried for this whole interaction. My heart breaks for baby girl but you guys are awesome.”

“The fact she felt SAFE with you speaks volumes!!!!! Great job Queen 👸🏽.”