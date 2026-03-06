A linguist from Alabama explains the surprising origin story of the Southern word ‘y’all’

Head anywhere in the Southern United States, and you are likely to hear one distinct word: “y’all.” “Y’all,” which combines the words “you” and “all,” may be predominantly used in the South—but not for long.

Paul E. Reed, a linguist at the University of Alabama who studies Southern American English and Appalachian English, told NPR in 2025 that “it’s expanded much more outside of the South” thanks to Americans under 40. (Add it to the list of Gen Z slang.)

How "y'all" entered the English vernacular is a fascinating tale. Linguist Danny Hieber, PhD, explained the origin story of "y'all" to his TikTok followers—and it stems from a surprising language.

A linguist explains the ‘y’all’ backstory

According to Hieber, present-day English doesn’t have a plural form of the word “you” like other languages. In Old English, there were three forms of “you”:

Thou (subject)

Thee (object)

Thine (possessive)

Hieber goes on to explain that “you” became singular thanks to French. In French, “you” translated to:

Tu (singular)

Vous (plural + polite)

“After the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, French had a huge influence on English,” he said. “So English speakers started borrowing that pattern into English and used ‘you’ to politely address one person.”

He added that over time, this became the default way to address a single person. Along those same lines, the word “be” also followed suit.

“It used to be that the verb ‘be’ was conjugated like this,” explained Hieber, with the plural use becoming “are.” “That singular verb got pulled along into the singular too, and now the conjugation of ‘be’ looks like this:”

I am / we are

Thou art / you are

He, she, it is / they are

However, it created a "gap," and "English speakers have been trying to settle on a 'you [plural]' ever since," said Hieber. Enter: y'all.

The history of ‘y’all’ in the South

There are many theories as to how y’all infiltrated American English in the 1700s, per NPR. One theory states that it has British origins, where the words “ye” and “aw” were combined and used in the British Isles. From there, Scots-Irish immigrants brought it to Appalachia in the U.S.

The other theory is that it originated in West Africa, and when enslaved people were brought from there to the South, it began to spread. After the Great Migration, Black Americans brought the term north with them, expanding its use.

However, the term “you guys” is still commonly used in most Northern states. There are also many regional variations throughout the country, including “yinz” (used in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and “youse” (used in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).

Americans respond

Viewers had lots of opinions on Hieber’s video, including how different regions have termed the plural form of “you”—and their thoughts on y’all:

“Sorry… y’all is singular all y’all is plural.”

“In the upper Ohio Valley, we also say things like, ‘All yinz guys,’ a sort of amalgamation of Pittsburgh’s ‘yinz’ (we’re an hour away), and the Midwest ‘you guys.’”

“From CA but living in the south..I just cannot bring myself to say y’all..feels so unnatural.”

“Washington born and y’all made it into my vocab.”