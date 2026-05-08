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8 things dog people need to know about cats before interacting with them

Don’t treat them like a dog.

By

Annie Reneau

cat, cats, cat behavior
Photo credit: CanvaHere's what dog people need to know about cats.

Have you ever watched a person who has only ever had dogs try to interact with a cat? When dog-only people encounter cats, the result can be a mix of entertaining, bewildering, and, occasionally, a bit dangerous.

Obviously, cats are not dogs, and treating a cat as if it was a dog may or may not go well for you. So, if you’re one of those dog lovers who find themselves at a loss for what to do with a cat when you’re around one, here are some things to know that may save you some scratches or humiliation.

Ditch the high energy, embrace a sense of aloofness

Dogs are often eager. Cats are usually aloof. With many dogs, the more excited you act, the more they’re like, “Hey, you my friend! We best buds! Let’s play and hang out!”

dog, play, high energy
Cats don’t react to energy the way dogs do. Photo credit: Canva

Cats do not play like that.

Approaching a cat with high energy puts them on edge. They might see you as a threat and become aggressive. Or they will simply “peace out” and leave the room. The best thing you can do if you want to make them comfortable is ignore them.

Let them come to you

If you absolutely must approach a cat (because they’re just irresistibly cute), do so very slowly. But it’s really best to just sit on the floor and wait for them to come to you. Don’t try to force it. They might ignore you completely at first, or they might immediately come right up and start rubbing on you. There’s no way to know, so just wait.

Rubbing on you might mean ‘go ahead and pet me.’ But it might not.

If a cat rubs up against you, that’s a good sign. If you’re new to them, it means they’re already comfortable with you. But it’s not necessarily an open invitation to pet them, either. Cats are fickle. Before you get too excited and go in for some pets…

cat, cat behavior, leg rubs
Cat rubs are usually a good sign. Photo credit: Canva

Offer them your fingers

Cats are big on smell. Before your hand touches their fur, they want to know what they’re dealing with. Try holding out a finger or two for them to sniff, preferably coming from below their head instead of above. After they’ve smelled you, they might stick around for pets, or they might not. If they do…

Don’t pet them like a dog

No to head pats. Yes to chin and cheek scratches. No to belly rubs unless their human gives you the green light. (Most cats will destroy your hand if you try to rub their belly, but some love it.) No to hard strokes down their back, at least at first. Cats all have different touch preferences, so gently trying around their chin, cheeks, shoulders, and back is the best way to start.

Happy Cats Haven shared these signs to watch for that indicate a cat might not like the way you’re petting it:

  • Restlessness
  • Skin rippling
  • Ears flattening or flicking
  • Tail thumping or thrashing
  • Turning head toward the petting

Your hands are not toys

Playing with cats can be a blast. They are predators with excellent hunting skills, so play involves stalking, chasing, and attacking. But to save yourself some painful scratches, use a laser pointer or a cat toy on a string, not your hand. (They’re not likely to actually play with your hand anyway. And if they do, you might regret it.)

@ellie_thetabby

Her new toy obsession #cats#pets#trending ♬ original sound – bojackeats

Don’t put your face near a cat that doesn’t know you

Even if the cat is lying perfectly contentedly next to you. Even if you’ve had some positive interactions. Not even if the owner says, “Oh, he doesn’t scratch.” The only time our generally docile cat has scratched or bit someone was when a child put their face up to his when he was curled up on a chair. This is one place where the advice for dogs goes equally for cats. Faces and unfamiliar animals don’t mix.

Don’t try to pick it up

Some cats are fine being picked up. Many cats are not. Most cats will not take kindly to some stranger trying to manhandle them, which is (probably) how they view you trying to pick them up. Bodily autonomy is important for our feline friends. Don’t violate it. Sit on a chair or sofa and see if they’ll climb onto your lap, but don’t pick them up to make it happen. Very few cats will respond well to that.

cat, blinking, cat behavior
Cats blink slowly to tell you they like you. Photo credit: Canva

Staring a cat in the eyes can be a sign of aggression, which can stress them out. However, if you do make eye contact, try a very slow, sleepy-eyed blink or two and then look away. Slow blinks are a sign of affection.

But honestly, not looking at them at all might make them more likely to approach you. Again, cats like aloofness.

If a cat deigns to let you pet it, scratch it, play with it, or otherwise interact with it, you may feel like you have been specially chosen. Embrace the feeling, because that’s exactly what has happened.

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    “Omg why can’t all vets AND groomers be like this?!!! ,” wrote another. “I dropped my last groomer cause I didn’t like the tone she used with my baby.”

    “It is good to receive love ❤️ to help get through our fears ❤️ ,” shared another.

    veterinarians, vet tech veterinary medicine, pet care, animals
    We all do better with a little comfort. Photo credit: Canva

    Why vet visits are so scary for animals

    It’s so true. Lots of animals are afraid to go to the vet, especially if they associate it with something painful or negative. Having a caring, compassionate vet who goes out of their way to provide comfort to a frightened furry friend can make a big difference in how an animal feels about vet visits.

    To be fair, vet visits can be scary. Plenty of humans have anxiety about going to the doctor even when we fully understand why we need to go. For an animal, it’s just an unfamiliar place with strange smells and harsh lighting where someone pokes and prods them without their consent. Many pets have to be put into a carrier and ride in the car to go to the vet, which may cause them stress. Vets can do a lot to ease an animal’s fears, but owners can do even more at home beforehand to prepare their pet for a vet visit.

    5 ways to make vet visits less stressful

    PetLife Animal Hospital recommends these steps to help animals feel more at ease about going to the vet:

    1. Make Car Rides Positive

    If your pet only goes in the car to visit the vet, they may associate car rides with fear. Take them on short, enjoyable rides and reward them with praise or treats afterward to help break the negative association.

    2. Turn the Carrier into a Comfort Zone

    Keep the pet carrier out at home—not just when it’s time to leave. Line it with soft blankets, place treats inside, and let your pet explore it at their own pace. This turns the carrier into a familiar, safe space.

    3. Schedule “Happy Visits”

    Stop by your local vet office or animal hospital just to say hello! Let your pet meet the team, get a treat, and leave. No needles. No exams. Just good vibes and friendly faces.

    4. Stay Calm and Confident

    Your pet looks to you for cues. If you’re calm and positive, it helps them feel safe. Use a cheerful voice, avoid rushing, and reassure them with gentle touches.

    5. Talk to Your Vet About Extra Help

    Some pets need a little more support. Ask about calming sprays, anxiety-reducing supplements, or even prescription options if needed.

    veterinarians, vet tech veterinary medicine, pet care, animals

    Vet visits can be stressful, but there are steps to make them easier for everyone. Photo credit: Canva

    Making sure our pets get the medical and emotional care they need is an important part of pet ownership. Finding a caring vet is a big part of fulfilling those responsibilities, so thanks to Dr. Vine for setting such a beautiful example.

    You can follow Dr. Vine on TikTok.

    This article originally appeared one year ago. It has been updated.

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  • After Spirit Airlines’ captain’s retirement flight was canceled, Southwest celebrated him with class
    Photo credit: Southwest Airlines & FacebookA Southwest Airlines plane and Captain Jon Jackson.
    ,

    After Spirit Airlines’ captain’s retirement flight was canceled, Southwest celebrated him with class

    Pilot Jon Jackson’s scheduled final flight from Fort Lauderdale to Baltimore was canceled when the airline ceased operations.

    Tod Perry

    After 34 years of being America’s favorite budget airline (or most notorious, depending on who you ask), Spirit Airlines ceased operations at 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 2. The airline had been experiencing financial difficulties since the late 2010s, and after negotiations with the Trump Administration to secure a $500 million bailout stalled, it ceased operations.

    “It is with great disappointment that Spirit Airlines has started winding down its global operations, effective immediately,” the airline said in a statement on May 2. “All flights have been canceled, and customer service is no longer available. While we are not able to help rebook your flight on another airline, we will automatically process refunds for any flights purchased through Spirit with a credit or debit card to the original form of payment.”

    Captain Jon Jackson took the final flight of his career as a passenger

    Spirit’s closure will result in 17,000 people who were directly or indirectly involved with the airline losing their jobs. Among them is Captain Jon Jackson, a pilot who was planning to retire after his scheduled final flight with the airline on May 2. However, the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Baltimore was canceled, so he instead flew to Baltimore on Spirit’s one-time competitor, Southwest Airlines. It must have been hard for Jackson, whose entire career led up to that final flight, where he would receive the ceremonial water cannon salute, to come up one leg short on his journey.

    Jackson’s son, Chris, is a Southwest pilot, and he notified his coworkers that his father would be flying on the final leg of his career as a passenger on the airline.

    “Chris casually mentioned to the flight’s Pilots that this would have been his dad’s retirement flight,” Southwest wrote on Facebook. “They seized the opportunity to change the course of the day for Capt. Jackson.”

    So Southwest arranged an impromptu celebration at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The airport’s Fire & Rescue team greeted the airplane upon arrival with a traditional water cannon salute. Upon exiting the flight and arriving at his gate, he was handed a bottle of champagne by the Southwest staff. “Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Jon Jackson!” a woman said over the loudspeaker at the gate, to a round of applause from employees and travelers alike.

    Southwest’s gesture for the retiring captain was pure class

    “This is overwhelming, I can’t thank you all enough, it’s, you know, as Spirit goes down, this is a sad day, and you guys made it incredible, so thank you so much,” Jackson said at the agate.

    After decades of competition among airlines, Southwest’s show of respect for a fellow member of the aviation community demonstrates that the airline business is about much more than turning a profit.

    “It was a powerful reminder of the aviation community’s ability to show respect, compassion, and solidarity when it matters most,” Southwest wrote on Facebook. “Above all, this moment was about honoring a fellow aviator. Congratulations, and thank you for your service in the skies, Capt. Jackson.”

    Keep Reading →
  • Experts rank the most ‘loyal dog breeds’ and it’s stirring a debate among canine lovers
    Photo credit: Photo by Richard Burlton on UnsplashA Golden Retriever puppy side-eyes the camera.
    ,

    Experts rank the most ‘loyal dog breeds’ and it’s stirring a debate among canine lovers

    Who’s the best dog in the world?

    Cecily Knobler

    Upworthy Staff

    Another year, another list ranking dog breeds. Earlier in 2025, Care.com put out their latest, specifically ranking which dog breeds are considered the “most loyal.” In their post, pet expert Lindsay Pevny notes that, “Veterinarians and dog behavioral experts recognize several distinct brands of loyalty in dogs. While some are devoted to their favorite person, others are loyal to their entire human family. Each breed’s penchant for friendship sets them up for a lifetime of a unique relationship with their favorite humans.”

    Their list:

    1. Retriever (both Golden and Lab)
    2. German Shepherd
    3. Border Collie
    4. Great Pyrenees
    5. Chihuahua
    6. Vizsla
    7. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

    Not everyone agrees with the experts

    They also share the importance of intentional breeding. Pevny quotes Camp Bow Wow’s animal health and behavior expert Erin Askeland, who says, “Breeding history and the intention of the breed can shape their loyalty characteristics. Breeds bred for companionship or working closely with humans tend to exhibit higher levels of loyalty, for example, dogs who are bred to be trained as service dogs.”

    But far from everyone agrees with the list, and some don’t think such a subjective list can be ranked in the first place. On Reddit, someone asks, “What is objectively the most loyal dog breed?” One person simply responds, “Dogs.” And another claims, “My mongrel,” of course referring to their mixed breed pup. A few others mention their breed of choice, but there is no real consensus.

    When the question is opened up in broader terms on the subreddit r/puppy101 to ask, “What are the three best dog breeds in your opinion and why?” many more commenters jump in. Some argue, obviously, that it’s subjective based on what the pet guardian is looking for. Someone jokingly writes, “The ‘my dog’ breed unequivocally takes top spot. Universally adored.” Another states, “Dachshund, dachshund and dachshund. Why? I am a masochist, apparently.” But again, there is no consensus.

    In fact, other lists claiming to have consulted experts and animal behaviorists listed entirely different “most loyal” breeds for 2025. In their own list, The Spruce Pets throws Dobermans and Cocker Spaniels in the top ten, though Labrador Retrievers also hold the top spot.

    What about the clingiest breeds of all?

    If one changes the term from loyal to “Velcro dog,” it’s true that some breeds are a bit clingier than others. Though again, it’s based on the individual canine. A dog expert from Pets Radar explains that “Velcro” dogs were most likely bred to work alongside humans. Many pooches such as the Golden Retriever, the Lab, the Vizsla, the German Shepherd and the Chihuahua also make their list, though they add the Maltese, the French Bulldog and the Italian Greyhound.

    On their YouTube page, The Pet Collective lists their top 13 “most loyal dog breeds” and at number one? Lo-and-behold, it’s the Beagle! They claim, “Those who want a loyal and curious sidekick should get a Beagle.” They then show a Beagle begging for treats and adorably honking a car while throwing their head back like Snoopy.

    It’s pretty safe to say there is no objective “best” breed of dog. We love what we love and there are no wrong answers. As for loyalty, seems like that Redditor got it right. The true answer is simply “dogs.”

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
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