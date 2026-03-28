With accidents rising, here are 7 clever and kind ways people took their parents’ car keys

The number of older drivers in the United States continues to grow. According to data reported by NPR from the Federal Highway Administration, the number of drivers ages 65 and older increased by 88% from 2003 to 2023.

As Americans live longer than previous generations, many continue to drive, leading to an increase in car accidents and related deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in 2022, about 9,100 older adults were killed in traffic crashes, and more than 270,000 were treated in emergency departments for crash-related injuries.

Many states place restrictions on older drivers once they reach a certain age or require additional testing to maintain a driver’s license. But it often falls to adult children to decide whether their parents can continue driving.

Deciding to take car keys away

According to a 2026 survey from Pew Research Center, 10% of adults in the U.S. report being caregivers for a parent age 65 or older. As their parents age, many adult children find themselves responsible for making tough decisions about their driving abilities.

It’s a delicate situation that many American families struggle to navigate.

A 2013 survey from Liberty Mutual found that 55% of adult children with older parents were concerned about their parents’ ability to drive safely. The same survey found that only 23% brought up the issue, while 29% chose not to have the conversation at all.

People share how they took car keys away

On Reddit, people with aging parents shared real-life stories of how they took car keys away from their loved ones to help others facing the same challenge. Here are seven examples of how they did it:

“We asked his doctor to officially declare him as unfit to drive so he heard it from someone else. This was reported to the DMV and his license was revoked. Then we took all the keys to our house and hid them there. Shortly after, we sold the car.” – Illustrious-Shirt569

“When my mom ended up with Alzheimer’s and she got to the point that she was no longer safe on the road, my husband and I removed the distributor cap on the car. We told her that her car was inoperable and that we would get it to the shop ‘soon’. Then we managed to sneak her keys out whilst someone else distracted her. Anytime she asked about the car, we just told her we made an appointment with the repair shop for ‘next week’. Shortly after we took the car away, her cognitive abilities declined sharply. We ended up having to put her in a memory care facility. It was the best thing for everyone because trained people could watch her 24/7.” – suzanious

“My 84 year old mom’s license came up for renewal this year and in our state eye exams are required past 80. She was stressing about having to go do that, where and when. So I said ‘Well I guess you’re not required to renew it. You could retire from driving with a perfect record’ which is true, she was always a safe driver. She liked that idea a lot and admitted I was driving her everywhere anyway. Very relieved it won’t be a battle later on.” – Laura1615

“My Mom turned 80 and the DMV wanted her to take a written test and an eye exam. I gave her the online practice tests and told her to do her best. When we got there for her appointment, she looked at the clerk and said I don’t want to drive, I just need an ID. The clerk happily processed the ID request and told mom that if she didn’t like the picture, she could come back anytime and take another one.” – Jettcat-

“We lived in a small town and we asked the police to come to the house and talk and take them away. Especially if you have a doctors note. Or even two notes.” – Reckless_Fever

“My father still has a license and is still insured. I mulled over taking the key for 6 months before doing so. First I got an insurance app that tracked his trips and locations. Then I bought a dash cam. Finally, I took my dad’s keys. Now I don’t let him drive unless I am present. This way he doesn’t go out unless necessary and if he gets tired I can take over. He hasn’t given up asking for the key, but I pushback by saying ‘I am the key, bring me with you.’ We have a schedule now when we go to the store together, so he doesn’t really have a reason to go by himself. He prefers to let me drive now.” – daydream-interpreter

“My mother’s car stopped working while she was in rehab after breaking her hip. The car was on its last legs anyway. I went to the shop and told them they needed to take the car away, examine it and determine that it couldn’t be fixed. The lady agreed. It was not the first time she had heard this. I signed over the title and they took it for junk value. Had it been worth anything I would probably have had them sell it, or donate it. My mother, who had insisted it could be fixed, took their word for it and that was the end of it. Later on, when she asked to borrow my car, I told her I could drive her anywhere, but if she wanted to drive she would have to get herself into the car herself. As she couldn’t walk by then, that was the end of that.” -FranceBrun