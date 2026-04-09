Scientists identify 5 types of sleepers, and each has different brain wiring

To be honest, most sleep advice sounds like it was written for people who already sleep well. We’re offered platitudes like “Stick to a consistent bedtime.” Revolutionary. Or, “Avoid screens before bed.” Sure. “Try to relax.” Oh, thanks. Never thought of that.

For millions of people, this sort of run-of-the-mill sleep advice feels like being handed a pamphlet about umbrellas in the middle of a tropical storm. The advice isn’t wrong, not really. But it’s basic. Generic. It fails to account for the wildly diverse reasons people struggle with sleep in the first place.

Sleep, however, remains an essential problem for many. Roughly one in three American adults fails to get the recommended 7+ hours of sleep per night. Nearly half report trouble staying asleep on three or more nights a week. A record-high 57% of Americans say they would simply feel better if they could get more sleep.

A new study from Concordia University feels radical for a simple reason: Instead of lumping all sleepers into “good” and “bad” categories, researchers identified five distinct sleep profiles, each with its own causes, brain patterns, and emotional fingerprints. Once you know which one sounds like you, the advice actually starts to make sense.

A quick look at the science

Researchers in Montreal studied 770 healthy adults aged 22 to 36. They analyzed a large, diverse group of real people, not statistical abnormalities. Scientists combined MRI brain scans, sleep quality surveys, cognitive tests, mood assessments, and lifestyle data to build the most complete picture of human sleep patterns ever assembled.

What they found: Your sleep isn’t just about what happens when you close your eyes. It’s deeply intertwined with your brain wiring, your emotional life, and how you move through the world during the day. These findings align with the current sleep-deprivation crisis. Six in ten adults aren’t getting enough sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in three adults is chronically sleep-deprived. But not all of those sleepers are struggling for the same reasons, and that distinction matters more than previously realized.

Your sleep profile isn’t a quirky, fun fact like an astrological sign. Knowing which profile you belong to could unlock a good night’s rest—not just tonight, but for a lifetime.

The 5 sleep profiles

Are you a Struggling Sleeper? Photo credit: Canva

Profile 1: The Struggling Sleeper (LC1)

Does this sound familiar? You get into bed exhausted, lie there for an hour, and suddenly your brain wants to review every awkward conversation you’ve had since 2009. When you do sleep, it’s shallow. You wake up wondering why you even bothered.

LC1, known as the Struggling Sleeper, is the most prevalent and clinically significant sleep profile. It is defined by a potent combination: sleep difficulty and underlying mental health struggles, including anxiety, depression, low mood, and poor concentration. These factors are so closely linked that it’s almost impossible to tell which came first. Research has consistently shown that insomnia and anxiety and depression have a bidirectional relationship, with each feeding and amplifying the other in a self-reinforcing cycle. Treating only the sleep without addressing the emotional root is like mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.

Brain scans reveal another neurological layer: Individuals with LC1 exhibit hyperactivity in emotional processing regions and reduced connectivity in areas tied to rumination and focus. The brain gets stuck in a loop. So when it’s 2 a.m. and you’re mentally planning contingencies for catastrophes that haven’t happened, this is your brain’s wiring, not a personal failure. Somehow, Resilient Sleepers make it through the night. Photo credit: Canva

Profile 2: The Resilient Sleeper (LC2)

This one’s surprising. While Resilient Sleepers often carry real psychological stress—attention difficulties, low mood, pressure that would flatten most people—somehow, they sleep.

This profile offers a fascinating contrast to LC1. People in LC2 experience similar levels of psychological burden as those in Profile 1, but their sleep does not break down under that pressure. Researchers think this may reflect a neural resilience pathway—a different kind of wiring that prevents stress from taking over the sleep system.

Their brain scans reveal something intriguing: strong attention and control networks that act as a buffer, preventing emotional noise from flooding the sleep system at night. You might even underestimate your own sleep quality, thinking it’s worse than it actually is. Researchers believe this profile could be key to understanding what the brain can learn to defend, and whether those defenses can be developed in other sleepers. For the Medicated Sleeper, sleeping aids are non-negotiable. Photo credit: Canva

Profile 3: The Medicated Sleeper (LC3)

Melatonin gummies, sleepy tea, a glass of wine, a Benadryl “just this once” that became every night—if sleep aids have quietly become non-negotiable, you probably recognize this profile.

Medicated Sleepers are often doing well by most measures—they’re socially active and physically healthy—but simply can’t fall asleep on their own without a little chemical assist. The trade-off? Mild declines in visual memory and emotional regulation, as sedating medications have been shown to affect both perceptual and emotional processing.

An important note: The researchers found that LC3, LC4, and LC5 were less robust than LC1 and LC2, suggesting these profiles may be more variable across populations and should be interpreted with caution. Short Sleepers don’t need less sleep—they’re sleep-deprived. Photo credit: Canva

Profile 4: The Short Sleeper (LC4)

You’re efficient. You’ve adapted. So five and a half hours of sleep is fine—you’ve been running on it for years.

Here’s the hard truth: The brain scans of Short Sleepers look nearly identical to those of people who have pulled a full all-nighter. No, not just tired people—people who literally haven’t slept. As you can imagine, the cognitive costs of this sleeper profile accumulate quickly, often below the threshold of what we can feel but well above what researchers can measure.

LC4 is characterized by regularly sleeping fewer than six to seven hours per night, and the cognitive impacts are measurable: slower reaction times, decreased problem-solving ability, lower emotional patience, and difficulty managing interpersonal frustration. You may pride yourself on needing little sleep, having built an identity around efficiency. But your partner notices you snap more easily. You’ve forgotten three appointments this month. You’re not superhuman. You’re sleep-deprived, and your brain is working overtime to hide it from you. Fractured sleep? You might be a Disturbed Sleeper. Photo credit: Canva

Profile 5: The Disturbed Sleeper

You spend eight hours in bed, but you wake up exhausted. Throughout the night, everything in the world seems to keep you from rest—discomfort, noise sensitivity, a partner who snores—and despite spending plenty of time technically “sleeping,” Disturbed Sleepers rarely feel rested. The quality of sleep is just too fractured.

LC5 is characterized by nighttime disturbances and interruptions in physical sleep, and its downstream effects include anxiety, substance use as a coping mechanism, and poor performance across various cognitive domains.

This was the only profile in the study to show a notable gender difference, with women scoring significantly higher—consistent with research showing that women experience greater sleep fragmentation over their lifetimes.

Why your sleep type matters

The stakes go well beyond feeling groggy. Each of these profiles carries unique long-term health risks, and the brain research is truly concerning.

The dementia connection

Every night, while you’re asleep, your brain quietly does something extraordinary. It activates what scientists call the glymphatic system—a built-in janitorial crew of fluid channels that weave between your brain cells. Their job? To flush out toxic proteins that accumulate during the day, including amyloid beta and tau. These are the same proteins that clump and tangle in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

This cleanup process happens primarily during deep, slow-wave sleep—the kind that disrupted, shortened, or fragmented sleep tends to steal first. And even one night of sleep deprivation measurably impairs that clearance. Not a year of bad habits. One night.

When this system fails over time—as it does in people with the Struggling Sleeper, Short Sleeper, and Disturbed Sleeper profiles—toxic proteins don’t just linger; they build up. They cluster together. They trigger inflammation, worsening the problem. It’s a slow, silent spiral that can develop for years before anyone notices anything wrong.

The anxiety-depression loop

The relationship between sleep and mental health isn’t a one-way street where anxiety causes bad sleep. It’s more like a revolving door. Decades of research have confirmed that insomnia predicts the onset of depression, and depression predicts the worsening of insomnia. Each one fuels the other, back and forth, in a cycle that can go on for years.

If you treat depression alone and ignore sleep, you’ll often get incomplete results. If you treat only the sleep and overlook the underlying anxiety, the same issue occurs. The two are so closely connected that addressing one without the other usually leaves the whole thing unchanged. Different sleep problems require different solutions. Photo credit: Canva

Okay, so what can you actually do about it?

The biggest takeaway from the research is the idea that sleep problems don’t all stem from the same place. They can’t all be fixed in the same way. What helps a Struggling Sleeper might do nothing for a Short Sleeper. What a Disturbed Sleeper needs is a completely different conversation from what a Medicated Sleeper needs. Here’s a rundown of what your sleeper profile requires for genuine rest:

If you’re a Struggling Sleeper (Profile 1):

The most important thing to understand is that you can’t just treat the sleep and ignore what’s underneath it. The anxiety and the insomnia are in a relationship, and both of them need to be addressed at the same time. The treatment with the strongest evidence is CBT-I (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia), but it could also help to keep a “worry list.” Before bed, spend 15 minutes writing down everything that’s rattling around in your mind. Getting it on paper moves it out of your brain.

If you’re a Resilient Sleeper (Profile 2):

Congrats! You’re doing something right, even if you’re not sure what it is.

Take a minute to take stock of your stress-management habits; something in your routine is actively protecting your sleep. Jot this down, whatever it is, and try not to trade it away when life gets busy. It’s doing more for your mental health than you realize.

One gentle caution: Resilience isn’t a permanent condition. Major life disruptions—loss, burnout, significant transitions—can shift your profile over time. Keep checking in.

If you’re a Medicated Sleeper (Profile 3):

No judgment here: a lot of people are in this category, and most of them didn’t plan to be.

But it’s worth having an honest conversation with a doctor about whatever you’re taking, because many over-the-counter sleep aids are designed for occasional use, not nightly use. Long-term reliance changes how your brain reaches sleep, and that shift is worth understanding. CBT-I is worth trying here, too: Studies specifically show it reduces dependence on sleep medications while improving overall outcomes.

If you’re a Short Sleeper (Profile 4):

Let’s name the thing directly: The belief that you’ve adapted to six hours is one of the most common and most convincing lies the sleep-deprived brain tells itself.

True Short Sleepers—people who genuinely thrive on less than seven hours due to a rare genetic trait—represent less than 3% of the population. Everyone else who “only needs six hours” has simply stopped noticing the deficit. Treat 7–8 hours the way you treat eating or exercise: a non-negotiable, not a nice-to-have.

If you’re a Disturbed Sleeper (Profile 5):

Sleep hygiene alone probably isn’t going to fix this, because the root is often physical, and physical problems need physical solutions.

If you wake up multiple times a night, snore, or feel unrested despite spending plenty of time in bed, consider getting evaluated for sleep apnea. If chronic pain is disrupting your sleep, address it directly rather than just managing around it at night.

A consistent sleep and wake schedule also helps anchor your circadian rhythm, making it easier for your body to build the biological pressure for sleep that actually gets you through the night. You deserve genuine rest. Photo credit: Canva

One size doesn’t fit all (and it never did)

Knowing your profile isn’t just interesting self-knowledge. It’s a starting point for solving the problem and finally getting the kind of sleep that makes everything else in life feel a little more possible.

So, which one sounds like you?