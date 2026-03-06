21-year-old woman asks for ‘random, specific advice.’ Here are the 22 best answers.

Sometimes, when a person is in the early part of adulthood, they seek actual, usable advice and not just broad “bumper-sticker” platitudes. So when a 21-year-old woman took to Threads, she was very specific about the practical wisdom she was seeking.

Elisabeth Bergbom wrote, “I’m 21. Give me oddly specific life tips. No general ‘surround yourself with positive people’ tips. I want the most random, specific advice possible.”

Commenters came through. In fact, more than 11,000 people shared their very specific insights, and they didn’t hold back.

Friends and family

“Take as many pics with your mom as possible. Moms tend to stay behind the camera. Take pictures of her and with her. Ask for samples of her handwriting and a lock of hair for a necklace. Record and keep voicemails in case, heaven forbid, something happens. Same for your dad.”

“Don’t expect one person to fill all the roles in your life. I have the ‘going out’ friend, the ‘chill out’ friend, the ‘adventure’ friend, the ‘lifetime’ friend…etc. You’ll always be disappointed when you expect the wrong thing from the wrong person.”

“Invest in 2-3 close female friendships where you support each other fiercely. If there’s underlying competition vibes, find different friends to prioritize. Send voice notes every day. Show up for each other. Dutifully advocate for each other to mitigate the effects of crappy romantic relationships, draining jobs, family drama.”

Practical advice

“If the pants fit perfectly, buy them in every colour, and twice in your favourite colour. Clothing companies love to discontinue the lines that actually fit!”

“You said oddly specific, so it’s your own fault for asking. Live east of your job. Driving into the sun both ways means you start and end your day with a headache, and nobody needs that.”

“Spend for quality on everything that anchors you to the ground: Shoes. Mattresses. Car tires.”

“Never cut your bangs after midnight. Reason retires early, but regret is tireless and she delights in uneven fringes. Photograph your hands occasionally. One day, you will search for her, the girl you once were, and find she has been living there all along.”

“Keep sugar-free gum by your bed. Sometimes you may feel too tired, sick, or late to brush your teeth, and your mouth will thank you.”

“Drink a large glass of water — preferably with lemon and cayenne — first thing upon waking. Before coffee, before eating. Game changer.”

“When you’re grocery shopping, bring a snack. You’ll save tons.”

Loving yourself

“Don’t wait for anyone to do the things you want to do. Go to concerts alone. Movies alone. Take yourself to dinner alone. And getting drunk is overrated. Hangovers are the worst.”

“Allow me to offer you some advice: Take a thousand naked pictures of yourself now. You may currently think, ‘Oh, I’m too spooky.’ Or, ‘Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies.’ But, believe me, one day you will look at those photos with much kinder eyes and say, ‘Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!’” (Moira Rose’s quote from Schitt’s Creek)

“You can always leave. Bad dates. Jobs. Relationships. The state. The country. People too often forget that they can always leave.”

“Learn to keep a commonplace book. One day, it will help you remember the significant things you no longer have in your active memory.”

“Do not fall into the hustle culture mentally. Rest. Stillness. And a peaceful life matter so much.”

“You always deserve the name-brand toilet paper.”

Financial advice

“Open a Roth IRA account, even if you only put in $5 a month.”

“Live below your means, nobody cares.”

“Learn to cook 10 good cheap meals that you like. Eat out as little as possible.”

“Pay credit card bills off every month. Don’t carry a balance unless you’re in dire circumstances and have no other choice.”

“Don’t be fooled with needing the latest phone or a new car. It’s sexier to save money. To have a budget and invest in your future.”

Love

“Date with the intention of finding someone who matches ‘your weird’ instead of changing your weird to match someone else’s. Or, in other words, don’t worry so much about getting them to like you. Instead, use dating for finding out if you like ‘them.’”