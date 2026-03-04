In 1973, the Bee Gees sang an unplugged medley tribute to the Beatles. It’s gorgeous.

By 1973, the Bee Gees’ career had hit a low. After a series of hits in the late 1960s and early 1970s, including “To Love Somebody,” “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” and “I Started a Joke,” the band was in a rut. Their latest album, Life in a Tin Can, and single “Saw a New Morning” sold poorly, and the band’s popularity declined.
On April 6, 1973, the Gibb brothers (Barry, Robin, and Maurice) appeared on The Midnight Special, a late-night TV show that aired on Saturday mornings at 1 a.m. after The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Given the lukewarm reception to their recent releases, the Bee Gees decided to change things up and play a medley of hits from their idols, The Beatles, who had broken up three years before.
The performance, which featured five of the Fab Four’s early hits, including “If I Fell,” “I Need You,” “I’ll Be Back,” “This Boy,” and “She Loves You,” was a stripped-down, acoustic performance that highlighted the Bee Gees’ trademark harmonies.
“When you got brothers singing, it’s like an instrument that no one else can buy. You can’t go buy that sound in a shop. You can’t sing like The Bee Gees because when you got family members singing together, it’s unique,” Noel Gallagher, who sang with his brother Liam in Oasis, said according to Far Out.
A year later, the Bee Gees performed in small clubs, and it looked like their career had hit a dead end. Then, at the urging of their management, the band began to move in a new direction, incorporating soul, rhythm and blues, and a new, underground musical style called disco into their repertoire. Barry also adopted a falsetto singing style popularized by Black singers such as Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye.
This unlikely change for the folksy vocal group catapulted them into the stratosphere and they became the white-satin-clad kings of disco.
In the late ‘70s, the band had massive hits, including songs featured on the 40-million-selling Saturday Night Fever soundtrack: “Stayin’ Alive,” How Deep is Your Love,” More Than a Woman,” Jive Talkin’,” and “Night Fever.”
In 1978, the band made a significant misstep, starring in a musical based on The Beatles’ music called Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, produced by Robert Stigwood, the man behind Saturday Night Fever and Grease. The film was a colossal bomb, although the soundtrack sold well.
The Beatles’ George Harrison thought the Bee Gees film was about what happens when you become successful and greedy.
“I just feel sorry for Robert Stigwood, the Bee Gees, and Pete Frampton for doing it because they had established themselves in their own right as decent artists,” Harrison said. “And suddenly… it’s like the classic thing of greed. The more you make the more you want to make, until you become so greedy that ultimately you put a foot wrong.”
Even though the Bee Gees’ Beatle-themed musical was a flop, former Beatle John Lennon remained a fan of the group. He sang their praises after the public’s growing distaste of disco resulted in a significant backlash.
“Try to tell the kids in the seventies who were screaming to the Bee Gees that their music was just the Beatles redone,” he told Playboy magazine in 1980. “There is nothing wrong with the Bee Gees. They do a damn good job. There was nothing else going on then.”
The Bee Gees historic career ended when Maurice passed away in 2003 at 53. Robin would follow in 2009 at 62. Barry is the final surviving member of the band.
In March 2023, after months of preparation and paperwork, Anita Omary arrived in the United States from her native Afghanistan to build a better life. Once she arrived in Connecticut, however, the experience was anything but easy.
“When I first arrived, everything felt so strange—the weather, the environment, the people,” Omary recalled. Omary had not only left behind her extended family and friends in Afghanistan, she left her career managing child protective cases and supporting refugee communities behind as well. Even more challenging, Anita was five months pregnant at the time, and because her husband was unable to obtain a travel visa, she found herself having to navigate a new language, a different culture, and an unfamiliar country entirely on her own.
“I went through a period of deep disappointment and depression, where I wasn’t able to do much for myself,” Omary said.
Then something incredible happened: Omary met a woman who would become her close friend, offering support that would change her experience as a refugee—and ultimately the trajectory of her entire life.
Understanding the journey
Like Anita Omary, tens of thousands of people come to the United States each year seeking safety from war, political violence, religious persecution, and other threats. Yet escaping danger, unfortunately, is only the first challenge. Once here, immigrant and refugee families must deal with the loss of displacement, while at the same time facing language barriers, adapting to a new culture, and sometimes even facing social stigma and anti-immigrant biases.
Welcoming immigrant and refugee neighbors strengthens the nation and benefits everyone—and according to Anita Omary, small, simple acts of human kindness can make the greatest difference in helping them feel safe, valued, and truly at home.
A warm welcome
Anita Omary was receiving prenatal checkups at a woman’s health center in West Haven when she met Dee, a nurse.
“She immediately recognized that I was new, and that I was struggling,” Omary said. “From that moment on, she became my support system.”
Dee started checking in on Omary throughout her pregnancy, both inside the clinic and out.
“She would call me and ask am I okay, am I eating, am I healthy,” Omary said. “She helped me with things I didn’t even realize I needed, like getting an air conditioner for my small, hot room.”
Soon, Dee was helping Omary apply for jobs and taking her on driving lessons every weekend. With her help, Omary landed a job, passed her road test on the first attempt, and even enrolled at the University of New Haven to pursue her master’s degree. Dee and Omary became like family. After Omary’s son, Osman, was born, Dee spent five days in the hospital at her side, bringing her halal food and brushing her hair in the same way Omary’s mother used to. When Omary’s postpartum pain became too great for her to lift Osman’s car seat, Dee accompanied her to his doctor’s appointments and carried the baby for her.
“Her support truly changed my life,” Omary said. “Her motivation, compassion, and support gave me hope. It gave me a sense of stability and confidence. I didn’t feel alone, because of her.”
More than that, the experience gave Omary a new resolve to help other people.
“That experience has deeply shaped the way I give back,” she said. “I want to be that source of encouragement and support for others that my friend was for me.”
Extending the welcome
Omary is now flourishing. She currently works as a career development specialist as she continues her Master’s degree. She also, as a member of the Refugee Storytellers Collective, helps advocate for refugee and immigrant families by connecting them with resources—and teaches local communities how to best welcome newcomers.
“Welcoming new families today has many challenges,” Omary said. “One major barrier is access to English classes. Many newcomers, especially those who have just arrived, often put their names on long wait lists and for months there are no available spots.” For women with children, the lack of available childcare makes attending English classes, or working outside the home, especially difficult.
Omary stresses that sometimes small, everyday acts of kindness can make the biggest difference to immigrant and refugee families.
“Welcome is not about big gestures, but about small, consistent acts of care that remind you that you belong,” Omary said. Receiving a compliment on her dress or her son from a stranger in the grocery store was incredibly uplifting during her early days as a newcomer, and Omary remembers how even the smallest gestures of kindness gave her hope that she could thrive and build a new life here.
“I built my new life, but I didn’t do it alone,” Omary said. “Community and kindness were my greatest strengths.”
Are you in? Click here to join the Refugee Advocacy Lab and sign the #WeWillWelcome pledge and complete one small act of welcome in your community. Together, with small, meaningful steps, we can build communities where everyone feels safe.
This article is part of Upworthy’s “The Threads Between U.S.” series that highlights what we have in common thanks to the generous support from the Levi Strauss Foundation, whose grantmaking is committed to creating a culture of belonging.
Broadway Rave is every theater kid’s dream come true.
When you’re a fan of Broadway musicals, the world is your stage. Or at least, you wish it was. The urge to break out in song always bubbles under the surface, but other than annoying your friends at karaoke or singing into your spatula while you make dinner, there aren’t a lot of opportunities to indulge the impulse.
Singing by yourself in your kitchen can be fun, but sometimes you want to experience the energy of joining a full chorus. What if there was a place where it’s not only okay to sing show tunes at the top of your lungs, but where everyone else will sing along with you?
Enter Broadway Rave, the nightclub experience for theater kids, Broadway fans, and anyone who prefers an alternative to the traditional clubbing experience. Broadway Raves take place in dance clubs, but instead of house music, you get Hamilton, Heathers, and Hairspray.
Imagine walking into a club and hearing the sound of your people:
Is it a rave in technical terms? That’s up for debate. But it certainly is a chance for people who want the energy of a communal social experience without all the stuff that goes along with clubbing. If a Broadway singalong appeals to you more than navigating a dance floor, it might be worth checking out.
Not that there isn’t dancing. It just might be more The Greatest Showman than “In Da Club.”
I mean, few Hamilton fans wouldn’t appreciate an opportunity to sing some of those iconic tunes with wild abandon, especially in a group that fully appreciates it.
Billed as a “musical theatre dance party celebrating the best of Broadway,” Broadway Rave takes place in various cities at different times. You can check their website for upcoming shows. If you don’t find one near you, you can submit a request for a rave to come to your city. They have shows around the United States as well as in Canada and the United Kingdom.
What musicals do they play songs from? That may depend on the DJ. Here’s what one person shared about their experience:
“The last time I went I stayed from 9:30 until about midnight. Went and looked up my post from that night.
They played songs from a bunch of shows, including Hamilton, Heathers, Rent, Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd, Cats, Six, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, Phantom, Les Miz, Grease, High School Musical, Hercules, Frozen, Waitress, Legally Blonde, Greatest Showman, Book of Mormon, Chess and I’m sure I’m forgetting some.
It was so much fun.”
Who would pass up a chance to join in on a group version of Wicked‘s “Defying Gravity”?
Most reviews of Broadway Rave have been positive, though some people have said the DJ really makes a difference. Shows last around 2.5 hours, and age restrictions vary by venue. Generally, they are either 18+ or 21+, which is a bummer for the high school drama club kids.
What a great idea, though, to give those of us who don’t really fit the typical nightlife mold a space to let our drama geek flag fly freely and proudly.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest competitors of his generation, and his work ethic was distilled into a single phrase: Mamba Mentality.
“You wake up every single day to get better today than you were yesterday,” Bryant said in an interview posted on Twitter (X) in 2020. “Doesn’t matter what you are—basketball player, hockey player, golf player, painter, writer… doesn’t matter.”
It was about dedication to the process, not just the results, and about obsessively preparing and outworking everyone else in the building.
Bryant described one way he placed process above everything else in a 2015 interview with Jemele Hill during BET’s Genius Talks. She asked Bryant, “How did you become one of those people who doesn’t seem to be afraid of failing?” Bryant flipped the question on its head.
Bryant didn’t believe in failure
“Seriously, what does failure mean? It doesn’t exist. It’s a figment of your imagination. What does it mean? I’m serious. I’m trying to think. How can I explain it?” he responded.
He tried to explain the concept of failure through the opposite idea—perpetual success—which he also didn’t believe exists:
“So let’s use happy endings then we can relate this to failure, why it’s not existent. Everybody talks about how everybody wants a happy ending, right? Now, let’s go through the reality of it. Let’s look at a fairy tale story. It’s like Snow White. She gets a happy ending. She finds a prince or whatever, she goes along, she lives happily ever after. Well, I call bulls**t on that because two months later, the fact is they had an argument and he’s sleeping on the couch. Right? So the point is, the story continues. … So if you fail on Monday, the only way it’s a failure on Monday is if you decide to not progress from that, right?”
Bryant added, “So to me, that’s why failure’s not existent. Because, you know, if I fail today, okay, I’m going to learn something from that failure, and I’m going to try again on Tuesday. I’m going to try again on Wednesday.”
Later in the interview, he extended this belief across disciplines, noting that even if he never achieved his ultimate dreams on the basketball court, he would take the lessons he learned there and apply them to his next endeavor—for example, business.
“But, if I don’t take that stuff and apply that someplace else, then that’s failing, which to me is the worst possible thing you could ever have is to stop and to not learn,” Bryant said.
The Mamba Mentality has a life of its own
Bryant’s thoughts on success and failure mirror the oft-repeated wisdom that it’s not the destination but the journey that truly matters. Sure, you’re going to win some games and lose others, but the most important thing is constant improvement, no matter the arena. That’s the Mamba Mentality. Although Bryant may have left us, his drive lives on in everyone he inspired to be their absolute best.
George Lucas’ Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope hit theaters in 1977, capturing the imaginations of people across the globe and launching a renewed interest in science fiction. Gary Marshall, producer of the hit show Happy Days, was looking to keep the series fresh in its fifth season, so he listened to his son—a huge Star Wars fan—who asked if there could be an alien on the show.
The show’s cast wasn’t too excited about the bizarre episode, which centered on an alien, Mork from the planet Ork, who landed on Earth in an attempt to bring Richie Cunningham back to his home planet. “It really wasn’t a very good script. It was the worst script we ever had,” Anson Williams, who played Potsie Weber on the show, later recalled.
The actor originally cast as Mork quit just two days before filming, leaving the crew scrambling to find another alien. Al Molinaro, who played diner owner Al Delvecchio on the show, suggested Robin Williams, an actor from his improv class. Williams was brought in to read for the role, and his surprising take on the alien would launch him into superstardom.
Williams made an incredibly unexpected choice during the audition—one that could have jeopardized his chances of securing the role. When Marshall asked Williams to take a seat, he turned upside down, with his head in the chair and his butt in the air.
“He did the whole audition standing on his head,” Marshall said, according to Parade. “He was a whole different, fresh view of a guy doing an outer-space alien.” The producer gave Williams the role, explaining that “he was the only alien to audition.”
“When Robin Williams came on as a Martian, he was all over the place and was improvising some, and they gave him room,” Marshall recalled. “At the end of the episode, 300 people in the audience stood up and applauded, which is not usually done. It didn’t take a genius to know he could do his own show, and we made one for him, Mork & Mindy.”
During rehearsals, the rest of the cast gave Williams room to improvise, and he quickly created the unique Mork character with his “Na-Nu-Na-Nu” greeting and Star Trek-esque handshake.
The episode, “My Favorite Orkan,” which originally aired on Feb. 28, 1978, would go on to become one of the most memorable in the series. “It was one of the best shows in the history of the series,” Anson Williams recalled.
Robin Williams’ performance as the character was so memorable that Paramount rushed an entire show based on the alien, Mork & Mindy, which debuted on Sept. 14, 1978. The Mork character was also invited back on Happy Days the following year for a follow-up episode, “Mork Returns.”
Mork & Mindy initially surpassed Happy Days in the ratings before experiencing a sharp decline over the next three seasons. In the final season, Mork and Mindy had an Orkan baby, played by Jonathan Winters, who aged backward. By the final episodes in 1982, Williams had become a bona fide movie star, having starred in Popeye and The World According to Garp.
Williams was such an incredible talent that one audition—where he stood on his head—probably wasn’t the sole reason for his incredible success. But it is a great example of how extraordinary talent expresses itself in ways most people can’t fathom. Kudos to Gary Marshall and the producers of Happy Days for embracing his lunacy instead of laughing Williams out of the studio, and for giving him the space to explode into America’s living rooms.
“There’s a snake in my boot!” may be one of the most recognizable lines in children’s films across multiple generations. Voiced by the iconic Tom Hanks, Toy Story‘s trusty cowboy toy hero, Woody, has been a beloved character for over 30 years.
But what people may not realize is that when you hear Woody’s voice anywhere but the films, you’re likely not hearing Tom Hanks. You’re hearing his brother, Jim Hanks. Didn’t know Tom Hanks had a voice actor brother? You’re not alone. An interview with Jim explaining how he’s voiced Woody for three decades is blowing people’s minds.
Jim Hanks has played Woody more often than Tom Hanks
When Toy Story came out in 1995, it made history as the first full-length, 3D computer-animated film. Since then, the film franchise has become one of the most successful in history. We not only have four (going on five) movies, but also toys, merch, and themed experiences.
We know the voice in the film is Tom Hanks. But the voice in Woody toys? That’s Jim. Computer and video games? That’s Jim. Theme park rides? Also Jim. Disney on Ice shows? Jim.
“I think I went in and did the first toy in ’94 before the first movie came out,” Jim told Jace Diehl. He said he voiced Woody for a short film that came out after the fourth movie, in addition to the various other places Woody can be found.
People thought it was a myth that Tom Hanks’ brother voices Woody
“I never really knew that my voice was as similar to Tom’s,” Jim shared. “I have since then seen videos of myself…where I watch myself and go ‘Oh my God, yeah, I do sound like him, even if I’m not trying.”
Watching the interview, it’s quite remarkable how much Tom and Jim look and sound alike. Tom Hanks has also talked about Jim’s Woody work in interviews, including this one in which Graham Norton thought it was an urban myth:
Commenters on the Jim Hanks interview video were blown away to find out this bit of Toy Story trivia:
“I can’t be the only one who didn’t know Tom Hanks had a brother, where the hell have I been.”
“I feel like I just got Mandela effected.”
“I’m not entirely convinced that’s not just Tom Hanks with a shaved head.”
“They should make a docudrama about Jim Hanks played by Tom Hanks.”
“Seeing Jim talk casually is surreal, because he looks and sounds just about as much Like Tom Hanks as a person possibly can. But at the same time, he has a totally different personality and way of carrying himself.”
“This is breaking my brain right now. I’m 33, grew up on Toy Story, and I was today years old when I learned that collectively, Jim Hanks has more of a right to the title ‘the voice of Woody’ than Tom Hanks does. Such a talented family.”
Voicing Woody is a Hanks family affair
Jim said he thinks of his Woody voice as an impression of Tom yelling at his kid, which makes sense. Even though they are brothers, their voices aren’t identical, so Jim has to work to find Tom’s voice. The way he describes pushing on his diaphragm while having the voice up in his nose, but also deep at the same time, makes it clear he’s a skilled voice actor. He may have a clear genetic advantage, but he has to work to play Woody.
And if you’re wondering whether the brothers’ work ever comes into their family life, the answer is yes.
“One time, Tom and I were up visiting my mother, and we called my other brother,” Jim shared. “We were just blabbing away, and my brother Larry finally says, ‘I just got to say, this is like listening to dueling Woodys.’”
Countless kids and adults have a lot to thank the Hanks family for, especially knowing that Woody has been a family affair from the beginning.
Han Solo. Indiana Jones. Rick Deckard. Richard Kimble. Harrison Ford has played characters so iconic they’ve made him a household name for generations. And he’s still acting, playing a lovably cantankerous therapist in Apple TV’s Shrinking. So it’s no surprise that Ford is being recognized by his peers with the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.
What was surprising was seeing Ford deliver a moving, heartfelt speech at the March 1 Actor Awards ceremony—one that lacked any hint of the gruff persona so often associated with him. With humor, humility, and heart, he spoke not only to his fellow actors but to anyone who genuinely loves what they do.
He began his speech with characteristically dry wit, joking about being there to “receive a prize for being alive.”
“That said, it is a little weird to be receiving a lifetime achievement award at the half point of my career,” said the 83-year-old. “It’s a little early isn’t it? I’m still a working actor!”
Ford shared that he had not been an overnight success. He spent 15 years going back and forth between acting and carpentry before finally landing a role in a wildly successful film.
“None of this happened on my own,” Ford said.
He thanked Star Wars creator George Lucas and Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg. He also thanked film producer and casting director Fred Roos, as well as his manager of 30 years, Pat McQueeney, for getting him through hard times in the business.
“They were both incredibly persistent in their support of me at a time when I really needed it,” Ford said. “I would not be here without them. They are no longer with us, but it feels important that I thank them now.”
Ford shared that he was “a little lost” in his third year of college.
“I was failing at school. I felt isolated and alone,” he said. “And then I found a company of people putting on plays. Storytellers. People I once thought were misfits and geeks turned out to be my people. I found a calling. A life in storytelling. An identity in pretending to be other people.”
Then he spoke about what that life has meant to him, becoming clearly emotional.
“The work I do with other actors is one of the great joys of my life,” he said. “My career is built on their work, as well as the work of writers, directors, and every single cast member and every crew member I’ve ever been on a set with.”
He spoke of the “honor” and “privilege” of doing collaborative, creative work for audiences.
“And because of that privilege, I have come to know myself,” he said. “Ours is a tough business to get into. In my case, it’s been a tough business to get out of, thank God. Because I love what I do.”
“As actors, we get to live many lives,” he continued. “We get to explore ideas that affirm and elevate our shared experience. The stories we tell have a unique capacity to create moments of emotional connection. They bring us together.”
Ford said that no matter what stage of their careers actors are in, they share “something fundamental.”
“We share the privilege of working in the world of ideas, of empathy, of imagination,” he said. “Sometimes we make entertainment. Sometimes we make art. Sometimes, if we’re lucky, we make both at the same time. And if we’re really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it.”
And he spoke of the importance of lifting others up.
“Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsiblity,” he said. “To support each other. To lift others up when we can. To keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who’s looking for a place to belong.”
Finally, he spoke with gratitude about his good fortune.
“I am indeed a lucky guy,” he said. “Lucky to have found my people. Lucky to have work that challenges me. Lucky to still be doing it. And I don’t take that for granted. I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. To my peers, to my extraordinary, beautiful wife, Calista. And my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it. And thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honoring me with this prize. This is very encouraging.”
Ford was speaking to his fellow Hollywood actors, of course, but his speech carried a powerful, universal message that resonated widely. Many people on X found themselves brought to tears by his sincere, heartfelt words:
“Harrison Ford, known for his rugged dignity, just gave one of the most touching acceptance speeches I’ve ever heard. Just a man, reflecting on the incredible blessing it is to be able to do what you love and find your place in the world. I cried.” – @PettyLupone
“Tears welled up in my eyes because he said it from the bottom of his heart… How wonderful it is to have opportunities that help you grow personally and professionally… Beautiful speech.” – @8MilaMila8
“Beautiful speech. Very moving. He is a national treasure and a cultural icon indeed.” – @beingpt
“Sobbing my eyes out. Harrison Ford is the first actor I ever became a fan of before I even understood what that meant. His body of work is one thing, but in moments like this, it’s his character that speaks, and we are so lucky to live in a world where he’s on our screens.” – @GissaneSophia
“There’s something powerful about seeing a legend get raw like that. Harrison Ford has played smugglers, archaeologists, presidents, and heroes, but that speech strips it all back to a craftsman talking about work, gratitude, and responsibility. The line about entertainment versus art hits because it’s honest, most projects are just jobs, but every so often something transcends. And the part about keeping the door open for the next ‘lost boy’ is the real legacy move. Success isn’t just freedom, it’s stewardship. When someone who’s been at the top that long still says ‘I’m lucky,’ that’s humility forged by decades, not PR polish. That’s why it landed.” – @Dan_Brisbois
Well said. Thanks for over five decades of entertainment and art, Harrison Ford.
For many of them, this is their first time wearing a suit.
One student puts it plainly: “The first time I ever wore a suit was when I joined the Distinguished Young Gentlemen. It feels good. I think I look handsome in it.”
At the heart of all this is Dwayne Eric Frazier—a teacher, retired firefighter, and ordained reverend. He built the Distinguished Young Gentleman club (DYG) from scratch, transforming it from an after-school initiative into a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to impacting lives well beyond the classroom.
Meet the man behind the mission
Growing up in North Philadelphia, Frazier’s father taught him how to tie a necktie, polish his shoes, and look people in the eye while speaking. Those lessons stuck, following him through military service—three years of active duty in the U.S. Army and six years in the Air National Guard—and through a 26-year career with the Philadelphia Fire Department.
After retiring from the fire department in December 2019, Frazier returned to school for his master’s in early childhood education at Lincoln University. In 2020, he began teaching elementary classes, building on his B.A. in African American studies from Temple University and an M.A. in religion from Cairn University.
DYG’s roots go back to 1996, when Frazier coached a youth basketball team called the “Distinguished Gentlemen” and used the sport to foster etiquette among Philadelphia children. The idea stayed with him, and in 2021, with support from volunteer Gordon Stewart Harrison, he formalized it as an after-school club at Cassidy Elementary.
He also credits Sleman Clark, a Temple University student who ran a mentorship camp in the neighborhood where he grew up in the 1970s, as his inspiration. That early experience of being seen and guided by an older person planted a seed that took decades to bloom.
More than a suit
The dress code matters at DYG, but the curriculum goes much deeper.
The club meets weekly after school, with students required to wear suits, neckties, and dress shoes every other week. Frazier models this daily, viewing disciplined dress as a silent statement: “When you dress right, you don’t have to say a word—it speaks for you.”
Professional etiquette: firm handshakes, strong eye contact, punctuality, how to carry a wallet, and how to dress for job interviews.
Respect and character: how to treat women, emotional regulation, and self-discipline.
Appearance and presentation: necktie-tying, shoe-polishing, and what it means to show up prepared.
Career awareness: exposure to professions beyond the ones visible to kids in their neighborhood.
Emotional intelligence is central. As Frazier says: “It’s about manners, appearances, and self-respect. Learn how to think before they speak, not react with emotions.”
He describes the program’s core values as “respect, responsibility, reading, and resilience.”
Impact beyond the classroom
Field trips are where Frazier’s vision comes into full focus.
DYG has taken students to the White House and United States Congress for civic education. In February 2024, they toured the 6abc Philadelphia newsroom, where they met the station’s general manager and on-air talent. They also visited the WDAS radio station and spoke with on-air personality Patty Jackson, who discussed what a career in broadcasting can look like.
The most ambitious trip happened in October 2025: a multi-day journey to Atlanta. DYG spent months planning and fundraising for the trip. In July, Frazier reached out to the public on Classix 107.9 FM to explain why he chose Morehouse College as the destination:
“I always wanted to go to Morehouse College. It’s an HBCU—it’s the only Black male college in the country—and it promotes positivity. I wanted to take the boys to see that.”
From October 9 to 13, the group visited Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Tyler Perry Studios, and The Coca-Cola Company headquarters—driven by the idea: “If you can see it, you can believe it.”
Showing West Philadelphia elementary school students the campus of a prestigious HBCU gave them a tangible, lived sense that higher education is a path available to them.
Cassidy Elementary serves a community in which 99% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, and 86% are Black or African American. DYG’s focus is breaking cycles of poverty and inequality by equipping boys with social and interpersonal skills. The goal is clear: to help every participant succeed in life, no matter the environment.
Frazier clearly distinguishes between the cultural influences working against young boys and what DYG aims to build.
“When we look at society today, and what the culture is doing to our young boys, we get to reel them back in and give them the basics,” he said in a 2025 feature for 6abc Philadelphia. “Basic things like coming on time. When you see a person, look them in the eye, shake their hand.”
For 8th grader Safiy Salley, the program is “a very big blessing to actually be involved in something that could really change my life.” His classmate Lance Epps, reflecting on the visit to 6abc Philadelphia, said, “It shows you’re more than you’re presented in your regular clothes. I think to myself, ‘Should I wear a suit every day?’”
That question—and the fact that a middle schooler in West Philadelphia is asking it—speaks volumes about what DYG truly represents.
A community that shows up
DYG relies on donations and volunteers. The organization is officially registered as Distinguished Young Gentlemen of America Inc. and holds 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. Contributions help fund field trips, provide students with suits, and sustain the program week after week. If this story moved you, visit DYG’s website to donate or learn more.
DYG shows that with one person’s vision—and a suit—lasting change is possible.
In our hyperconnected world, we’ve grown distant from this inner wisdom. Notifications ping, feeds scroll endlessly, and information floods in from every direction, taking us far away from InnSæi.
To do so, it’s worth asking: what if you could reconnect with this lost sense? What if you could tap into this hidden intelligence to make better decisions, lower stress, and handle life’s uncertainties with more confidence?
This brings us to InnSæi. Let’s explore what it means, why it’s more relevant than ever, and how you can begin cultivating it today.
The true meaning of InnSæi
The word InnSæi combines two Icelandic roots: Inn (meaning “inside” or “inward”) and Sæi (to see, also evoking “sær,” meaning “sea”). This beautiful, poetic compound reflects three connected aspects of intuition.
The sea within
This refers to the ongoing activity of your unconscious mind: a place of imagination, vision, and quick pattern recognition that works below conscious awareness. Neuroscientist Joel Pearson describes intuition as “the learned, productive use of unconscious information.” Your mind is constantly active, continually connecting ideas, like a steady, ever-moving current. Research shows that our brains begin processing decisions up to seven seconds before we are consciously aware of them.
To see within
Self-awareness, also known as metacognition, is like a mirror for your mind, allowing you to clearly observe your thoughts, feelings, and reactions. It helps you differentiate genuine intuition from fears, biases, or wishful thinking that can obscure judgment. Studies show that developing metacognitive skills improves emotional control and boosts decision-making. By turning your focus inward, you can block out the noise and pay attention to what truly matters in your inner world.
To see from the outside
This dimension represents an inner compass, or the natural competence to steer life’s uncertainties with inspired confidence. It focuses less on strict rules and more on staying true to your authentic values and deeper intuition. This compass provides clarity, focus, and fortitude, guiding you through the most chaotic times.
This nonstop flow of information can drown out your intuition. It creates a disconnect from your body, your internal signals, and the indicators that could guide you toward the right path. As Icelandic author and intuition expert Hrund Gunnsteinsdóttir notes, “We’ve outsourced our inner expertise.”
Intuition embodies more than just a desirable trait; it is a key part of innovation, creativity, and effective leadership. A 2017 study found that Nobel laureates see intuition as a key factor in their revolutionary findings. Similarly, business leaders often credit their most successful decisions, especially in uncertain or urgent situations, to their gut instincts.
Intuition is like a muscle—you can strengthen it through practice.
Try this: Take a few slow, deep breaths. Put one hand on your stomach and notice its movement with each inhale and exhale. Ask yourself what you are sensing—warmth, tension, calm, or unease. Name these feelings silently or out loud. Notice any changes as you breathe and pay attention to what your body is telling you. Do this daily to make the signals more familiar.
Ask yourself simple, honest questions: How am I feeling today?Is this decision aligned with who I am right now? Notice whether your stomach feels at ease or tense.
With regular practice, your body’s internal signals grow clearer.
2. Keep a daily journal (5-15 minutes)
Stream-of-consciousness journaling is a profoundly effective way to gain mental clarity. Letting thoughts drift freely onto paper without editing or restraint creates mental space. Research shows that handwriting improves clarity and memory more than typing.
Try this: Set a timer for 5 to 15 minutes and write without stopping. Do not analyze, censor, or judge what you write—just keep the pen moving. If you hit a blank, write “I don’t know what to write” repeatedly until another thought appears. Afterward, briefly review what you wrote and make a note of any emotions or physical sensations you notice.
Over time, you’ll begin to observe patterns: recurring fears, internal critical voices that aren’t yours, or repetitive thought loops. Building this awareness helps you distinguish between true intuition and mental chatter. As you write, pay attention to your body. Observe physical reactions to your ideas.
3. Be mindful of what captures your attention
Your focus is the gateway to intuition. It shapes your inner world and your perception of reality. Yet, we rarely notice what captures our attention during the day.
Try this: Carry a small notebook throughout your day. When something captures your attention—a phrase, a color, or a strong emotion—immediately write it down, noting the time and place. Keep this up for a week.
At the end of the week, review your notebook. Select 10 words or phrases that stand out most. Write these in a vertical list on a new page. Spend two minutes simply observing the list—do not analyze. Notice if feelings, ideas, or connections come to mind. Write down any motifs or impressions that arise.
Flow is the magical state where you forget about time and self, fully immersed in what you’re doing. Research shows that in states of flow, the brain decreases activity in executive control regions and increases activity in sensory areas, creating space for intuitive insights to surface.
Try this: Select a task that is meaningful but slightly challenging for you. Set a timer for 60 minutes. Remove all potential distractions (phone, notifications), and consider playing only instrumental music. Focus on the task without stopping to judge or edit. Afterward, take three minutes to note how you felt and any thoughts that came to you during the session.
Gunnsteinsdóttir used this technique when developing a strategy for her work on InnSæi. She downloaded a template, set a timer, and let her vision flow onto the page. “I didn’t stop to think about what I was writing; I simply allowed what emerged to flow,” she explains. After 60 minutes, she read what she had written and made only minor tweaks.
After your flow session, reflect in your journal: Did you lose sense of time? What would you do differently next time? Did this state help you access your inner compass?
Charting your way forward
In tough times, a strong InnSæi is vital. Trusted intuition anchors you and yields richer guidance.
Begin with one small new practice: spend five minutes on intentional breathing each morning, or write a journal entry at night thinking about how your body felt that day. Keep a notebook for tracking observations that catch your attention. Schedule one 60-minute flow session each week. Track your progress in your journal and review it weekly to notice changes or patterns.
With practice, your inner signals grow clearer. Observation becomes sharper, decisions more confident, and you handle uncertainty with ease. Your ever-present intuition is a steady guide. Will you make space to listen?
Begin now—your inner compass is prepared to guide you.
Torchy Swinson, a self-described great-grandmother of seven, has figured out a formula for imparting wisdom in both a heartfelt and hilarious way. In fact, her effortless ability to chat with her social media audience has garnered her over one million followers on TikTok alone.
Her hook is this: she begins each clip with the line, “I was gonna tell you something,” which sounds like the elderly loved ones so many of us personally know. The idea is that, perhaps, she thought of something to say, forgot it, and then remembered again. This is followed by her thoughts on life or just a story about her day.
In one viral video (with over 1.7 million views and nearly 63,000 likes), she simply talks about something she learned in school. Her Southern accent in full force, she says, “I was gonna tell you something. Y’all I’m so glad that I learned about parallelograms instead of taxes when I went to school. Cuz it comes in so handy, this parallelogram season.” She then adorably rolls her eyes and shakes her head.
Many on Facebook can relate.
“We were talking about that yesterday. How kids are not taught to write a check and balance it,” someone comments.
Another commenter goes even further, writing, “The amount of times that fractions and decimals have saved my life is incredible! I am so glad they taught me this rather than investments and retirement funds. On another note, can I just say when you pop up and I hear that ‘I was gonna tell y’all something….’ it just makes my day. It’s so refreshing to hear someone else having the same thoughts and feelings regarding these insane times. I sure love you!”
In an interview with First Alert 7, Swinson explained that her oldest great-granddaughter set her up on TikTok in 2020. Thinking she would share a joke or a poem, she rechecked a few months later to find she had become quite popular.
In another clip, Swinson begins with her standard, “I was gonna tell you something.” She leads us to believe this might be a serious post, but it takes a turn: “I may look alright on the outside. But inside, I’ve already had to say ‘bless your heart’ three times.”
An Instagrammer lovingly responds, “Bless your heart every moment of every day from an old TikTok follower from way back.”
Some of her videos cite biblical Psalms, which her audience greatly appreciates. At other times, she simply offers good old-fashioned advice about aging:
“I was gonna tell you something. I just reached the last years of the ‘I’ll be so glad when…’ I wasted so much time on that. ‘I’ll be so glad when they’re out of diapers. I’ll be so glad when they start school. I’ll be so glad when they’re out of school. I’ll be so glad when this, when that…when we can retire.’ If I could tell you one thing, and I’m not trying to be that old wise woman giving you advice, but if I could tell you one thing. Don’t postpone joy. Find your joy in what’s happening today, cuz that’s where it lies.”
There are over 20,000 comments just on this clip. Singer Michael Bublé writes, “You’re not trying to be a wise woman. You simply are a wise woman.”
Another TikToker shares, “There is joy in every stage! Love it all, because you’ll miss it when it’s gone.”