17 life hacks that work so well it’s stunning that more people don’t know them

Love it or hate it, or love it and hate it, the Internet is a place of creation and destruction. It’s where people come together to share ideas and collaborate to make a better world. It’s also the destination of choice for those who like to sow chaos and contribute to the gradual unravelling of civilized society. In this article, we aim to focus on the positive side of the Internet by sharing one of the newest rounds of life hacks, which are seriously simple ways to make your life easier.

Tech writer Danny O’Brien coined the term “life hack” in 2004 to describe software-related tricks that developers used to make their lives easier. “Modern life is just this incredibly complex problem amenable to no good obvious solution,” O’Brien told Lifehacker in 2005. “But we can peck around the edges of it; we can make little shortcuts. And once you point out that everyone does that, once you coin the term, it’s really easy to pile a whole of lot of shared behaviors into one neat pile.” Coding Shooting Star GIF by Giflytics Giphy

Reddit is always a great place for people to share their latest and greatest life hacks. Recently, a user asked people to share the ones that are “so good, you can’t believe other people don’t know them.” The responses didn’t disappoint. They covered everything from time-saving keyboard shortcuts to how to pick the best orange at the grocery store. We combed the list to choose the best 17, and here they are:

17 lifehacks that are so great people can’t believe everyone doesn’t know them

1. Pick heavy fruit

“When purchasing citrus fruit, select the heavy ones. They are more likely to be fresh and juicy than the lighter ones (assuming the same variety and similar size).”

“I learned from Alton Brown to pick the fruit that feels heavier than it looks. Means it’s more dense. Hasn’t failed me yet!”

Lets Go Hot Ones GIF by First We Feast Giphy

2. Dental trick

“Dental tablets – like the ones that dissolve to clean dentures – clean out water bottles incredibly well. Can be super lightweight to carry while camping/hiking/traveling too. Put all my friends onto this hack!”

“Have been using them for decades for cleaning anything that’s not easily cleanable. And since it’s made to clean … teeth you can use it without worry for anything that touches food.”

Denture tablets are great at removing stubborn stains, descaling coffee makers, or getting the impossible red-sauce hue out of tupperware.

3. Clipboard history

“For people who work on Windows computers, hit the Windows key and V at the same time. Instead of pasting, it opens up your entire clipboard. Once you enable it, it will save a history of what you copy, and you can pick and choose.”

“I have worked with computers for decades and just tried this. I cannot believe I didn’t already know how to do this. Thank you random internet person!”

Oh My God Omg GIF Giphy

4. Magic delete

“Instead of hitting backspace 10x when you misspell a word and want to retype it you hold control and when you backspace it deletes the whole word.”

5. Proven stress reducer

“Minding your own business really does reduce stress.”

“Honestly, just leaving social media behind in the dust can be amazing for your soul.”

6. Latex for pet hair

“A wet latex glove in circling motions extracts all the pet hair embedded in your couch’s upholstery into neat little balls that you can easily collect and discard.”

“Tbh you don’t even need to get it wet. The friction and static clump everything together. I work as a dog groomer and at the end of every work day, I throw on a glove and just start going to town on any fuzzy surfaces.”

Tattoo Artist Oh Snap GIF by Hart & Huntington Tattoo Giphy

7. Two checking accounts

“Having two checking accounts. One for bills, one for spending. Total up all of your monthly bills and divide by how many paychecks you get in a month. That amount (plus a little more for fluff) should go into the bills account. The rest is for saving or spending and goes to the other account. Never keep the debit card for the bills account with you. That money is NOT for fun times!”

“I have not had a single money issue since I started doing this. Should be way higher.”

Make It Rain Loop GIF by Chris Timmons Giphy

8. The hiccup cure

“If you have hiccup or sidestitch (running), you can rid of it by exhaling all the way till you have no more breath and then hold it for a few seconds.”

“For hiccups, I usually take really deep breaths and hold them. I guess either way is pretty much just stimulating the diaphragm, which helps stop the hiccups.”

There are many scientifically backed methods for getting rid of hiccups. No one in particular is a silver bullet, but lots of people find one that works for them and stick with it.

9. The trick to being a great listener

“Do you want to vent or do you want advice?”

“We’re on the same team. It’s you and me vs the problem, not me vs you.”

10. Unzip zip ties

“You can loosen zip ties by pinching the side of the block with pliers.”

“Alternatively, you can also push a pin or small flathead screwdriver under the tab to lift it and then let the zip tie out that way without damaging the block.”

11. Lettuce that lasts

“Wrapping lettuce in aluminum foil makes it last for a month.”

The key is getting the moisture levels just right. A sealed plastic bag will make the lettuce soggy, while storing it in open air will cause it to dry out. Loosely wrapped foil keeps just enough moisture on the leaves.

12. Brag your way to the top

“Work pro tip, particularly if you are in an office/corporate environment: Just doing your work silently isn’t enough. There is a reason those most vocal are usually who get promoted. It might be unnatural, but you need people to know the work you’re delivering. You have to be comfortable humble-bragging to keep climbing.”

“Can confirm. Have talked myself through many promotions all the way from the floor to a director position. I guess I have to do some actual work soon though… meh, let me go see who’s by the coffee machine now. It’s been five minutes after all.”

Brag Jason Segel GIF by Apple TV Giphy

13. Meditation is peace

“Prayer and meditation do not change other people or your surroundings; what they change is *you*: how you interpret situations, other people’s actions, how you react, etc. and as you calm and filter life through this lens, the people around you become calmer, more at ease, more open to connection with you, and life expands.”

“This is also what mindfulness does, too! And ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy). They help you learn to give space to your thoughts, feelings, and actions before you make a decision to keep them or let them go.”

14. Get moving

“If you’re depressed, don’t feel good, maybe had a bender or anything else, get out from underneath the blanket and take a walk around the block. You will feel 10x better after about 10 minutes of moving. If you’re actually bed-ridden or sick sick. Don’t. But if you’re hungover or beating yourself up or you don’t feel good, go for a stroll. You’ll feel better when you get back.”

“When I was super depressed, I’d call it my depression shuffle. Once every 24 hours, didn’t matter what time, I had to go outside for 10 minutes. Didn’t get properly dressed or anything, coat and beanie, and then at minimum a slow shuffle to loop twice around my building. Usually I went right back to bed after. It didn’t make everything instantly better, but it did put me one inch closer toward recovery. An inch is an inch, I’ll take it.”

woman walking on pathway during daytime Photo by Emma Simpson on Unsplash

15. Enliven your leftovers

“Using a slightly damp paper towel to cover food when you microwave it. Prevents it from getting dry and retains more flavor.”

“Also, if you’re reheating leftovers and don’t want them to be soggy from the microwave, put them in the Air Fryer for 5 to 7 minutes. Works well for French fries, chicken wings, spring rolls, etc.”

16. Revolving credit

“I have one credit card that is used exclusively for recurring bills, and it never leaves the house. It’s also set to autopay, so I never have to think about it.”

17. Don’t worry about what you can’t control

“Stop allowing things you can’t control to live rent-free in your head.”

“A very helpful trick I learned for when anxiety is making me ruminate at night is to pick a random shortish word, preferably with nonrepeating letters (ex, “blue”). Take the first letter of that word (B) and just start listing any and all words you can think of that start with that first letter. When stuck, move on to the next letter (L) and start listing those words. If you make it to the end of your word, start over with a different word and eventually your brain gets bored enough to let you fall sleep lol. I can usually go from high anxiety to dead asleep within a few minutes and most often before I finish my first word, so it might be worth a try! Bonus: there’s nothing to learn or practice for it to work since it’s just listing words 🙂 hell, it even works if you misspell your base word lol.”

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.