10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy
Hey, everyone!
It's officially June, the kickoff of summer excitement, when people's calendars fill with graduations, weddings, Pride celebrations, barbecues, longed-for vacations and more. So much fun to be had in June!
But with the good comes the not-so-good, of course. Summer also means annoying construction, pesky mosquitos, sticky hot grossness when the temp gets too high, spending a fortune on sunscreen, etc.
We can always find things to be happy about and we can always find things to complain about. That's just life. The more we shift our focus to the positive, even while we grapple our way through the tough stuff, the better off we'll be. That's not just airy-fairy fluff—there's science behind the power of positivity.
Johns Hopkins Medicine says that a positive personality may be something we're born with, but there are things we all can to do brighten our outlook on things. Their first tip? "Simply smile more."
"A University of Kansas study found that smiling—even fake smiling—reduces heart rate and blood pressure during stressful situations," Johns Hopkins shares. "So try a few minutes of YouTube humor therapy when you’re stomping your feet waiting in line or fuming over a work or family situation."
We've got something better—or rather, 10 things better. Here's a roundup of smile-worthy things that crossed our path this week. Enjoy!
1. Melissa McCarthy describes Halle Bailey’s endearing humming habit on ‘The Little Mermaid’ set
@triplejradio
melissa mccarthy shares one of her favourite moments from the little mermaid set 🥹 #hallebailey #melissamccarthy #thelittlemermaid
She's like a real-life Disney princess! Love that even the boom mic guy was moved by it. Read the full story here.
2. Uber Eats driver accidentally knocks over a porch planter and what followed is just good people all around.
Swipe through to see the whole story and give your faith in humanity a booster shot.
3. Woman surprises boyfriend with his beloved grandmother, and his reaction is pure elation
Some surprises are priceless and beautiful
by u/Kelmo7 in MadeMeSmile
Sound up for this one. It looks like he's about to scoop her right up off the ground in his excitement but then forces himself to be gentle with her. What a sweetheart. Read the full story here.
4. Speaking of grandmas, try not to smile at this Italian 'Happy Birthday' performance for 95-year-old Nonna Franca
She was so thrilled. What a wonderful gift.
5. Couple recreates bride's parents' 'recovery day' photos by swapping bride and groom attire
For those unfamiliar, "recovery day" is simply the day after the wedding, when some folks have a low-key gathering to round out the celebrations before sending the couple off for their honeymoon. What a fun pair these two are!
6. 'Hotel California' performed on traditional Chinese guzheng is gorgeously hypnotic
Seeing it done this way really highlights the beauty of the song as well as the instrument, doesn't it? Just awesome.
7. Woman squeals in delight as raccoon proves that truly everyone runs on Dunkin'
@samguptuppy
#Raccoon at #Dunkin proves that EVERYONE RUNS ON DUNKIN 🤣🦝🍩
The casual way the person at the window hands the trash panda its doughnut and the way it grabs it with both hands? Too precious. Give that cutie all the doughnuts it desires.
8. South African youth choir pays moving tribute with Nightbirde's 'It's OK' and brings Simon Cowell to tears
Nightbirde was the stage name of Jane Marczewski, a singer who touched millions with her resilience and positivity in the face of a terminal cancer diagnosis. The fact that her song reached all the way around the world to inspire young people in South Africa is just beautiful. Read the full story here.
9. Teacher wakes up to find the entire senior class sleeping in her house
That initial shock followed by a quick rally! She's clearly a seasoned teacher. Impressive that they pulled the senior prank off, but even more impressive the way she responded—"This is the most beautiful sight." Three cheers for Ms. McGrath.
10. Dance your way through the weekend with the energy of these two delightful dance partners
Ah, the agility and stamina a lifetime of dancing together can give! Total #aginggoals.
