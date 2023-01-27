+
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

This week's roundup of joy includes 1,000 generous knitters, two impressive dancers, a thoughtful magician, a costumed Brendan Fraser and more.

magic, dancing
Kevin Li/TikTok, @affinityswing/Instagram

This week's roundup of joy.

Happy tears are a weird thing, aren't they?

Like, why do humans cry when we're sad and when we're happy? How can something touch our hearts in such a joyful way that our eyeballs start leaking saltwater? (And why does it totally ruin it to refer to crying as "eyeballs leaking saltwater"?)

Scientists don't know exactly why people cry happy tears, but according to VeryWellMind, they have a few best guesses. One is that we cry for balance—to manage our intense emotions or help regulate our body and mood. Another guess is that we cry when we're overwhelmed with happiness because we feel helpless and powerless over our emotions. A third theory is that crying signals vulnerability, which triggers empathy in others, therefore creating a social connection between people.

Whatever the reason, invoking tears of joy is one of our favorite pastimes here at Upworthy. We love it when readers make "cutting onions" jokes because the emotions behind them are pure, genuine and so very, very human.

Some of this week's roundup of joy will make you smile, some will make you laugh and some may just make you cry those happy tears. So have a tissue handy and enjoy!

1. You'll 100% want the sound up for this baby sea lion, I promise.

Be right back, gotta Google how to adopt a dozen baby sea lions.

2. Over 1,000 volunteers finish the knitting projects of people's loved ones who have passed.

Knitting, yarn

The volunteers at Loose Ends finish knit projects and mend broken hearts.

Photo by rocknwool on Unsplash

Two knitters founded Loose Ends, which connects the unfinished knitting projects of loved ones who have died or become disabled with knitters who finish their projects and send them back to their families. The project has more than 1,000 volunteers in 19 countries. Isn't that just so lovely? Read more about this heartwarming project here.

3. Brendan Fraser thrilled moviegoers by showing up to a screening of 'The Mummy' in full costume.

Pure, sweet Brendan Fraser, who couldn't be more endearing if he tried. Read the full story here.

4. This one's for all the introverts who have no interest in being out after 10:00 p.m.

@subradioband

send this to your favorite introvert #fypp #indieband #alternativeband

The indie pop band, Sub-Radio, is behind this bit of parody genius. Read the full story here.

5. A woman helped out a man with some bus money. He surprised her and her son with Eagles tickets.

That kid's face. Too sweet. Read the full story here.

6. Sometimes the seemingly insignificant moments turn out to be the most significant of all.

Childhood is fleeting at every stage, so we have to cherish those moments while they last. Find more of Clint Edwards' musings on parenting here.

7. A magician changed his act so a visually impaired man could experience the magic.

@magickevinli

One of my most memorable performances. There’s always a way to experience magic ❤️ Thanks for having me @Google #magician #kevinlimagic #google

Most magic tricks rely on sight to work, but Kevin Li wants everyone to be able to experience the wonder and surprise of magic. Read the full story here.

8. A heart-to-heart conversation that everyone should have at least once with the people they love.

This is where that tissue comes in handy. Phew. So beautiful.

9. Watch these dancers improvise to a song they didn't know they were going to dance to.

​These two dancers have only danced a few times together and all of that was improvised on the spot. Like, whoa. Very, very impressive.

10. Let's hop into the weekend with the energy of this happy little goat.

Hope that brought a few smiles—and maybe a few happy tears—to your faces!

If you enjoyed this post and would like to see more of them in your inbox, subscribe to our free newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.

uplifting
